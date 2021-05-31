MAI Capital Management Purchases 537 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,121,738,000 after purchasing an additional 903,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after purchasing an additional 446,069 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $148.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its 200 day moving average is $142.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

