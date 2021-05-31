MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 42.4% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

NYSE:ROK opened at $263.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.60 and a 52-week high of $275.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.91 and a 200 day moving average of $255.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,093. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.