Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,949 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $114.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

