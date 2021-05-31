Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $71.99 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 539,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $71,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS opened at $159.63 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.82.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

