New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 736.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,866,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,284,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $68,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461,921 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% in the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,853,000 after purchasing an additional 94,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 866.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDU. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.64. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

