6,428 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $261.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

