Boston Partners Sells 6,247 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $104,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $95.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.33. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

