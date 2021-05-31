The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 595,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $311,959. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $74.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

