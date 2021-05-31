Short Interest in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Expands By 56.5%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the April 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Euroseas stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

