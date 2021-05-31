Short Interest in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Expands By 56.5%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the April 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Euroseas stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.
