Short Interest in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Declines By 44.2%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the April 29th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $59.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.19. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $473,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,853 shares of company stock valued at $25,739,191 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

