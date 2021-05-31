Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the April 29th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DSWL opened at $3.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. Deswell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

