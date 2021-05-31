Boston Partners Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boston Partners raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 44.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $382.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

