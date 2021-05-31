MAI Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Valvoline by 58.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,083,000 after purchasing an additional 350,109 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $2,020,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

NYSE:VVV opened at $33.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $33.17.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

