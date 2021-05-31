MAI Capital Management Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $85,991,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $105.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

