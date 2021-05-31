MAI Capital Management Takes $466,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,445 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

NYSE:BNS opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

