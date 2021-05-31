Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

