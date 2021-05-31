CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $222.15 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,433 shares of company stock worth $63,549,751 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

