Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy stock opened at $164.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.18. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

