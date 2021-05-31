Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AGCO by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in AGCO by 341.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AGCO by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $138.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.99 and its 200 day moving average is $122.84. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.