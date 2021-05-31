$4.01 EPS Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.54 and the highest is $4.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $3.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $16.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $19.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.37 to $22.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $178.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $182.56.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 29,142 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

