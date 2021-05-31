Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 267.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 304,954 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,278 shares of company stock worth $4,734,958 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

