Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 53.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $363.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.66. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.24 and a 12 month high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.63.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

