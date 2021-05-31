$1.33 EPS Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Illumina reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $8.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN opened at $405.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.25 and a 200 day moving average of $390.02. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Illumina by 94.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $6,156,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 24.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.