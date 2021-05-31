GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 22,105 Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DX stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $603.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $20.41.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 558.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading raised their price objective on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

