Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vision Capital Corp increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 321,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $70.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

