Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 7,000 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $20,144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,497,000 after buying an additional 1,185,601 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 667,682 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,833,000 after buying an additional 399,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 244,090 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

