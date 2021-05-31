GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,767 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Knowles were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,600. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

KN stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

