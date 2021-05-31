GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

HCSG opened at $29.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

