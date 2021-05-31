Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Alexander Mclean Sells 10,200 Shares of Stock

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Alexander Mclean sold 10,200 shares of Electrovaya stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$15,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 974,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,520,688.

Alexander Mclean also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electrovaya alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Alexander Mclean sold 36,000 shares of Electrovaya stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$73,800.00.

EFL stock opened at C$1.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.50. Electrovaya Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.68.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.