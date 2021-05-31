GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 103,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11).

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

