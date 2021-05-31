GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 5,025 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 60.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.1% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 318,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,757,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,187,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

EMR stock opened at $95.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

