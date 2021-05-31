CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CureVac were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CureVac alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $111.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.43 and its 200-day moving average is $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion and a PE ratio of -99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $151.80.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.