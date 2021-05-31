Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $384,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.67 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.47.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,841. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

