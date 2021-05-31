BlackRock Inc. Buys 367,352 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,352 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Evergy worth $945,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $73,707,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 16,759.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after buying an additional 879,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Evergy stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.