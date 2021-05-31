Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 305,094 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after buying an additional 255,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after buying an additional 213,548 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,306,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SWAV. Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $7,171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,980,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $11,188,695. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWAV opened at $179.90 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $182.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 1.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

