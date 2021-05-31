Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.19%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

