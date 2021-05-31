Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $498,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $232,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Insiders sold 68,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,652 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $171.54 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.29 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average is $152.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

