Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 6,791 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 621,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,390 shares of company stock worth $6,589,155. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.