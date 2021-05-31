BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,075,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $44.28 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83.

