BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,339,659 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $1,011,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,530 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,130,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,589,000 after acquiring an additional 328,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,980,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,423,000 after acquiring an additional 114,525 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

NYSE CNP opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

