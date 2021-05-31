Diversified Trust Co Makes New $300,000 Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $66.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $67.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,851,207 shares of company stock valued at $152,905,394 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

