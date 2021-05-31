American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,481,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,256,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of YUM opened at $119.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

