Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $112.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $116.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.