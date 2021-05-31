Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 57,692 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,880,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,380,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $49.95 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.