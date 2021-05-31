Diversified Trust Co Makes New $323,000 Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG opened at $85.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.