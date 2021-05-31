Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,659 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,933 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 6.15. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

