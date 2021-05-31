Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFEB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 2,600.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 846,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after buying an additional 815,570 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,553,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,663,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 143.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 149,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 106,694 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.

