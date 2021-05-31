Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,408 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 187,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 321,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter.

GEM stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $42.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18.

