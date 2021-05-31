Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Up 49.8% in May

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the April 29th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCHBF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tecan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

TCHBF stock opened at $490.00 on Monday. Tecan Group has a twelve month low of $331.00 and a twelve month high of $515.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.61.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

