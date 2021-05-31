Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Post $1.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.16. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

VCTR opened at $30.02 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,786,000. Finally, Weber Alan W increased its stake in Victory Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

